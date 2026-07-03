Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

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The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 'Wave Runner' Returns Tomorrow

Along with the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, Yeezy QNTM, and more. Here's how to get them.

Victor Deng1068 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Onyx' HQ4540 Lateral
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Onyx' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

A new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Onyx' colorway is dropping in May 2023. Click here for an official look and the shoe's official release info.

Victor Deng1150 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Carbon Beluga' HQ7045 Lateral
Sneakers

'Carbon Beluga' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Drops Next Week

A new 'Carbon Beluga' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway is releasing in May 2023. Click here for a first look and additional release details.

Victor Deng1150 days ago
kanye west adidas investigation
Sneakers

Are These the First Adidas Yeezys Releasing Without Ye?

It appears that Adidas plans to release Yeezy sneakers without Ye's namesake branding as soon as January 2023. Click here for the early details.

Victor Deng1304 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Salt/Core Black'
Sneakers

First Look at the 'Salt' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

A new 'Salt/Core Black' colorway of the popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 could possibly be dropping soon. Click here for an early look at the shoe.

Victor Deng1412 days ago
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Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Slate' HP7870 Lateral
Sneakers

'Slate' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Releases This Week

A new 'Slate' colorway of the fan-favorite Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is reportedly releasing in September 2022. Click here for a first look.

Victor Deng1418 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Bone' HQ6316 Lateral
Sneakers

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Bone' Is Restocking

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is set to release in a new 'Bone' colorway in March 2022. Click here for a first look and the release details.

Victor Deng1494 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT 'Slate Carbon' HQ6319 Lateral
Sneakers

'Slate Carbon' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT Is Releasing This Week

A first look at the new 'Slate Carbon' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT has surfaced prior to its June 2022 release. Click here to learn more about the drop.

Victor Deng1508 days ago
adidas yeezy boost 350 v2 zebra cp9654 release date
Sneakers

'Zebra' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s Are Restocking This Week

Adidas confirms that the coveted 'Zebra' Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is restocking in April 2022. Find the official details about the latest restock here.

Victor Deng1564 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Core Red/Core Black' BY9612 Lateral
Sneakers

First Look at This Year's 'Core Red' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

Info about the 'Core Black' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 lineup for Spring/Summer '22 has emerged. Click here to learn more about the upcoming Yeezy releases.

Victor Deng1584 days ago
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Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Playoff' Air Jordan 12 retro to the 'Core White' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1593 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup February 22
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the G-Dragon x Nike Kwondo1 to the brand new Air Jordan 1 inspired by Michael Jordan's frat, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1607 days ago
Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1 DH2482 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the G-Dragon x Nike Kwondo1 to the brand new Air Jordan 1 inspired by Michael Jordan's frat, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1607 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Dazzling Blue' GY7164 (Lateral)
Sneakers

'Dazzling Blue' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s Are Dropping This Week

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is releasing in a new 'Dazzling Blue' colorway in February 2022 that's dressed similar to the colorways from 2016.

Victor Deng1608 days ago

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