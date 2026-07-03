Adidas D Rose 8

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Adidas D Rose 8 Knicks (4)
Sneakers

Derrick Rose's New Sneakers Already Released in Knicks Colors

Even though he's Cleveland-bound, Derrick Rose still has a new New York Knicks-colored sneaker.

Brandon Richard3270 days ago
Adidas D Rose 8 Black Gold White Release Date CQ1618
Sneakers

Derrick Rose Will Wear This Shoe in Cleveland Next Season

Derrick Rose's Adidas D Rose 8 releases on October 28, 2017.

Brandon Richard3276 days ago

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