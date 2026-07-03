Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Director Adam Wingard Tapped for 'ThunderCats' Movie
'Godzilla vs. Kong' director Adam Wingard has been picked to direct a 'Thundercats' film, based on the animated TV series that ran from the mid-to-late 1980s.
Jose Martinez1936 days ago
Pop Culture
Brian Tyree Henry Joins 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Cast
Though the details of Henry's role have not been revealed, outlets report he'll have "a significant role."
Joshua Espinoza2837 days ago
Pop Culture
Permanent Midnight: '80s Nostalgia Meets "Downton Abbey" Meets "Terminator" in "The Guest"
"You're Next" filmmakers Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett talk their badass follow-up, "The Guest."
MattBarone4320 days ago
Pop Culture
SXSW: The Dead Guy From "Downton Abbey" Will Kick Your Ass in "The Guest"
A star is born in the latest film from the You're Next team.
MattBarone4512 days ago