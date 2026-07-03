Activia Benz

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Toboggan is a name that you might be new to, and before getting an early copy of his forthcoming release on Activia Benz, he was honestly a name that
nappy

Latest Stories

Picture
Music

PREMIERE: Toboggan - "Nueva Pompeya (Xavier León Remix)"

We know that Activia Benz supports only the best music they can find, but their next release from Montreal phenom Toboggan is one of the better releas

nappy4249 days ago
miami mais logo
Music

EXCLUSIVE: Miami Mais Drops a New "Pizza Bloody Pizza" Mix

I know it’s Labor Day and by now you’re ready to just grill, crack a cold one, and chill. I don’t blame you either—I’m about to do the same. That said, this mix from Miami Mais has me going on a whole new level right now. It’s a half hour of straight up Italo vibes running the gambit. House, club, trap, juke, and future funk are just a few of the grooves in this. There’s simply no way to listen to this passively.

jakel4337 days ago
slugabed coolest ep
Music

Snag Slugabed's "Coolest" EP Early With the Purchase of a Beach Towel

Slugabed is gearing up for the July 7 release of his Coolest EP via his own Activia Benz imprint, and the promo that rolled out is fucking hilarious.

nappy4421 days ago
dza big bang ep cover
Music

PREMIERE: DZA - "Big Bang"

Russia's on the warpath, right? Not too long after we got blown away by Gillepsy's material, we stumble upon DZA's forthcoming EP, Big Bang. For the t

khrisd4468 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Lockah x Taste Tester - "U Don't Know Me"

We've been in love with Lockah and Taste Tester's work as solo artists, but giving these two the opportunity to rock some international turn up togeth

khrisd4796 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App