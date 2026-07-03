Latest Stories
Willy Chavarria Named ACLU Artist Ambassador for Immigrants' and LGBTQ Rights
The award-winning designer has joined the American Civil Liberties Union artist ambassador program.
Vermont Man Wins $175,000 Settlement in First Amendment Lawsuit After Giving Cop Middle Finger
The ACLU claimed that the man’s First Amendment rights and Fourth Amendment protections were violated.
Mothers Allege Civil Rights Violations After Drug Tests Showed Positive for Opiates Due to Poppy Seed Bagels
The ACLU of New Jersey has stepped up to offer assistance to the two women, who both allege their rights were violated with the nonconsensual tests.
ACLU Says Amber Heard Has Paid Just Half of Her $3.5 Million Pledge
The actress received a $7 million divorce settlement from Johnny Depp, on the condition she donate it to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and ACLU.
Johnny Depp Sues ACLU in Effort to Verify If Amber Heard Donated Divorce Settlement Money
Johnny Depp asserted that his ex-wife Amber Heard did not follow through on her promise to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity.