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Sports

Squirrel Grip Scandal: A-League's Scott Jamieson Jiggles Jason Trifiro's Junk

West Sydney Wanderers defender Scott Jamieson found his opponent to be a real handful

Chad Freeman3841 days ago
Western Sydney Wanderers fans
Sports

NSW Police Think They'll Stop Soccer Fans Swearing

Flares, marching and megaphones also on the lawmaker's radar

Steve Duck3949 days ago

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