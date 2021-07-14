London-born skateboarding imprint Slam City Skates has returned to its roots in a new collection for Summer 2021.

A mainstay in the English skateboarding scene since 1986, Slam City Skates moved from its 27-year-occupancy in 2015, relocating above Rough Trade Records’ store in Covent Garden.

Looking back at its former residence, the latest collection combines a sense of fondness over the time it spent above Rough Trade through various motifs and calling cards. Highlights from the collection include The “Lolla” graphic — placed on tees and hoodies — is a nod to those evenings in which “Rough Trade and Slam became a Tardis, holding an impossible amount of people for what seemed like an eternity.”

A space renowned for impromptu shows, further stand-out pieces include the “Appliance” graphic, which pays reference to the American rock band, Sonic Youth, who once performed under the store. On the reverse, motifs document the label’s services, from being a “beer liberation unit” to a “home away from home.”

Check out the shots below and shop the full collection now via the Slam City Skates website.