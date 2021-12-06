Continuing to fuse streetwear aesthetics with its outdoor-centric roots, Salomon Sportstyle has announced the re-release of the ACS Pro Adance trail sneaker.

The silhouette features the brand’s stride-stabilising Agile Chassis System (ACS) that allows you to perform at your best even on tough terrain, keeping you stable with each step. For 2021, it has been transformed to feature a Kurim structure on the upper that allows it to be as sturdy and supportive, as well as providing optimum comfort and breathability.

Elsewhere, carefully considered openings on the upper feature Salomon’s Air Flow technology, which allows fresh air to circulate around the pair when being worn, as for the design details, the pair have been treated to an upgraded Continental outsole as well as the “Metal/Frost Gray/Silver” colourway.

Finally, the trail icon is rounded off with metal eyelets, further emphasising the overall muted and futuristic silver-toned aesthetics.

The ACS Pro Advanced will be available at selected retailers and on Salomon’s website from December 7. A global release will come in February 2022.