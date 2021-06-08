Following its latest venture with BMX superstar Ryan Taylor, German sports retailer PUMA has enlisted Argentinian-Spanish artist Felipe Pantone for an eye-catching footwear and apparel collection.

The collection features Pantone’s striking graphic designs on PUMA’s classic silhouettes and trasnforming them into statement pieces. T-shirts, shorts, jackets and trousers have been dowsed in semi-translucent fabrics, gridded textures, and knitted constructions, while co-branded motifs have been incorporated into the artist’s classic gradients.

Footwear arrives in the form of two new iterations: the Cruise Rider and the Mirage Tech. The first incorporates a rainbow midsole balanced by a white mesh upper with leather and bright TPU overlays, while the latter arrives in all-black with formulaic textures and shiny finishes.

“I wanted to create the perfect uniform for myself and my studio team, for work and after work,” says Pantone. “The collection embodies the street look from doing graffiti on the street and the high-tech essence of my studio work.”

The PUMA x Felipe Pantone collection is available to shop on PUMA’s website and in the brand’s stores now. Get a closer look at the collection below.