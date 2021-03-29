Recently Stănescu has been busy building art installations for the next Coachella and elevated “High Line”-esque parks in her hometown of Reșița, Romania—a project that started as her college thesis in 2007, and has recently received funding from the European Union. When Stănescu is asked how she designs these incredible spaces that all seem vastly different from one another, she simply says that ideas can easily be rescaled. “I understand why they seem very different. But in my mind, the consistency lies not in the form, but in the set of goals or values behind it,” says Stănescu, whose projects could take as little as 100 days to over a decade to complete.

When it comes to starting projects, she finds it crucial for a creative exchange to occur from the start. If she doesn’t feel it’s there from the beginning, she knows when to say no to an opportunity. From there, she approaches each one with an open mind and spends time researching the site, the program, and the context the project is situated in with non-judgmental eyes. She then writes a letter to herself and her client to nail down what she thinks the full potential of the project is and why she wants to do it. She does this to hold herself accountable and make sure she doesn’t lose sight of the initial concept and drivers behind the project as it continues to develop. To visualize her ideas, she draws them out and then makes models, as many as 50 at times, at different scales, to understand how the space actually feels. After she learns how something like light interacts with certain cracks or how specific material feels, it leads to even more ideas. This process can get complicated especially when projects start getting impacted by reality—when building code regulations, budgets, engineers, contractors and more begin to play a larger role.

“For me it’s the balance between her ability to think both in and outside the field of ‘classic architecture’ that makes her stand out from the crowd and help me build and develop ideas,” says Virgil Abloh. “Her humility and objectivity, and the way she looks at the world, is unique. It leads to the creation of a deeper design, not just on the surface, but a multi-layered design. She is also constantly learning and educating others. We’ve collaborated on a lot more than just architecture projects. She and I have spent a lot of time recently focused on education through different institutions including the AA in London, Harvard Graduate School of Design, and MIT.”