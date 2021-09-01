For Fall/ Winter 2021, Scandinavian outerwear aficionados Norse Projects have teamed up with Pertex to debut its latest Pertex Quantum capsule. Unveiling just three outerwear styles and two accessories, the latest collection has been designed to mix cold weather protection with lightweight functionality.

Highlights from the collaboration include two Norse Projects classics — the Willum and Kjedle silhouettes — complete with Termore Ecodown insulation. Elsewhere, the Jens overshirt has been reworked to serve as both a transitional piece or a light jacket. All of the pieces from the collection combine protection against heat loss with unrestricted freedom of movement.

As for accessories, the collection comprises both a bucket hat and scarf rendered in the same Pertex Quantum fabric. This fabric is constructed with a tightly woven structure that traps still air to improve the insulation’s efficiency.

Peep the selects below and cop the full collection now via the brand’s webstore.