After nearly six years of litigation, a Manhattan jury has reached a verdict in Jay-Z’s trial with Parlux Fragrances, which partnered with the rapper in 2013 to launch its “Gold Jay-Z” cologne.

Jay has been cleared in the lawsuit, which claimed he breached an endorsement deal with the company by failing to promote the cologne. The jurors found the hip-hop mogul not liable for the $67.6 million in requested damages, while also rejecting Hov’s roughly $6 million countersuit for alleged unpaid royalties.

In a statement shared with Complex, Jay-Z said, “I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times.”

“You failed to prove your case, they failed to prove their case,” New York State Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok said after hearing the verdict. “You’re excused,” he told the jury.

The three-week trial arrives nearly six years after Parlux sued Jay-Z in January 2016, accusing him and his S. Carter Enterprises of costing the company millions by breaching the terms of their agreement. Among the claims were that Jay refused to appear on Good Morning America in an effort to promote the cologne.

The 4:44 artist’s defense team refuted Parlux’s accusations, claiming the entire case was a “misunderstanding,” and that the company merely failed to market its product in the right manner.

Parlux will now have a chance to appeal the verdict by taking the case to a state appeals court.