Helly Hansen has tapped emerging fashion house Sage Nation for its latest FW21 capsule from its HH-118389225-212 archive-inspired line.

HH-118389225-212 is a sub-line from Helly Hansen that takes inspiration from performance-driven and professional-grade gear and sees the brand’s leftover sales samples—such as shell jackets and storm hoods—redesigned into garments including a poncho, a wrap skirt and a waist bag. Additionally, the capsule’s trousers and shorts have been modified to include box pleating, while the 3-in-1 parka features updated paneling and envelope pocket detailing.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sage Nation’s founder, Sage Toda-Nation, said: “It has been a pleasure working with Helly Hansen on this project. The HH logo has been something I grew up seeing. It was a brand that always symbolised reliability and purpose. The long heritage of HH has meant that it has become a brand that can be worn by anyone from any background who values product and practicality. This is something that I value.”

The partnership has been curated by lifestyle and cultural magazine eye_ c, with each of the items set to be auctioned off through the platform’s online store. All proceeds will be donated to the not-for-profit organisation We Go Outside Too (WGOT), which aims to provide more access and experiences in the outdoors for underprivileged communities in the UK.

Together with WGOT and the European not-for-profit coalition It’s Great Out There, Helly Hansen will use funds raised to deliver outdoor activities in the UK next year. The activities will focus on sailing, watersports and water safety.