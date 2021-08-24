The first in a series of collaborations, skateboarding imprint Hélas has followed up its Summer 2021 capsule with a collection designed by the French graffiti artist FUZI.

In the mid-1990s, Fuzi Uvtpk founded the “ignorant style” on the streets of Paris. Consciously ignoring the standardised “rules” of graffiti, he describes his work as “naive and pure” without constraint. Doubling up as a tattoo artist, Fuzi now travels the world inking people like Scarlett Johansson and Justice Kavinsky in subways stations and art galleries. His tattoos emulate the same art aesthetic, with jagged, uneven “brick” backgrounds and solid lines.

The collection features a range of custom motifs as well as a sweater, hoodies, T-shirts, and jackets designed with spray paint. The standout piece from the collection is the Porsha Martini sweater, which features FUZI’s fictional heroine Porsha Martini, who can be seen leisurely sitting on the handle of a pistol against a backdrop of a burning city.

Shot by Alex Pires, take in the selects below and cop the full collection from the brand’s online webstore.