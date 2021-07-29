“I throw away my clothes maybe every three months and just restart,” Guapdad 4000 says on Episode 2 of Vintage Shopping. And with that, he and host Jazzelle continue their run through Groupie, a store specializing in rare archival pieces in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood.

Over the course of the episode, Guapdad reveals his influences, Japanese culture, his Filipino background (he wore a traditional “barong” shirt to his first Pyer Moss show), and music among them. And while there are “campy” elements to his style—you might remember the epic 10-foot silver-metallic durag he rocked on the 2020 Grammys red carpet, styled by Charles Ray—he doesn’t rely on them to “make” his look.



So how does Guapdad choose what to wear? And what will he add to his rotation? Watch the latest episode of Vintage Shopping, see what he copped, and check out some alternatives you can score for yourself.