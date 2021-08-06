Frank Ocean has entered the luxury business.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning artist unveiled the first collection for Homer—his newly launched independent company that offers a mix of fine and high-end jewelry pieces as well as printed silk scarves, all which were inspired by Ocean’s “childhood obsessions” and “heritage as a fantasy.”

The jewelry was designed by the Homer team in New York City and handcrafted in Italy using 18 karat gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel, and diamonds created in Homer’s state-of-the-art lab in the U.S.

“Hand on my heart, this project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all,” Ocean wrote about Homer on Instagram. “All of my work now is dedicated to my family. Everything. My hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy, set it in stone. I’m so fucking happy for everyone involved and I admire you and am proud of you … This is three years in the making and there is so, so much I’m excited to share with all you strangers.”

The items from the first drop will be exclusively available at the Homer jewelry store, located at 70-74 Bowery, New York, New York.

Though walk-in appointments may be available, customers can schedule their visit beforehand at www.homer.com. The store will officially launch on Aug. 9, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturdays.

Homer’s 84-page catalog is available to order here.