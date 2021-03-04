Looking good is important, but it’s not everything. At least not for Héctor Bellerín. While the international Spanish soccer star and vice-captain of Arsenal FC is known for his eye-catching sense of style off the pitch, the only thing that can rival his passions for fútbol and fashion is his commitment to social responsibility. So when the 25-year-old was given the opportunity to create his own clothing line with H&M, it had to reflect both his personal style and sensibilities.

Available now exclusively on hm.com and at select stores, Edition by Héctor Bellerín is a new collection made entirely from sustainably sourced materials and designed in close collaboration with Bellerín. “Fashion is like activism, and our clothes can spread a positive message to others,” he explains. “I am happy to collaborate with H&M on this collection entirely made from sustainably sourced materials, and to push for a better future for fashion and the planet.”

Echoing Bellerín’s environmental values and H&M’s own commitment to change, the collection features several items constructed from organic and recycled fabrics. In some cases, pieces were made from single materials in an effort to make them easier to recycle.

In addition to being created ethically, Edition by Héctor Bellerín is also aesthetically rich in style and functionality. Take for instance the lightweight grey field parka, which is oversized with drop shoulders, a concealed hood, a tab fastening at the collar and drawstrings at the waist and hem. There’s also the cotton poplin striped shirt, which has a roomy silhouette and exaggerated functional pockets, while the zip-off cargo pants can be quickly transformed to shorts.

The collection doesn’t simply bear Bellerín’s name, it authentically expresses his signature style and overall vision because he was hands on throughout the entire creative process. That much is clear when you see the mix of knitted shirts and tees with roomy silhouettes, as well as the hoodies, sweatshirts and tees featuring an array of inspirational slogans like, “Live With Purpose” and “To Protect Our Future Together.”

With the entire collection drawing on an earth-toned color palette of khaki, concrete grey, sage, amber, and sun yellow—along with printed check accessories—Edition by Héctor Bellerín falls right in line with the current trend of matching sets. Keep on scrolling to check out some standout items that we’ve spotlighted below. Then head on over to hm.com or select stores to pick up a few pieces from the full collection that you can add to your rotation.