Pornhub has unveiled a collaborative collection, spray paint included, with independent art supply company Art Primo.

The limited edition collection is designed by Dan Climan and features a spray paint can of the brand’s signature Pornhub Orange aesthetic marker, as well as apparel pieces.

“Pornhub has become the standard and an instantly recognizable classic in itself,” Climan said in an emailed statement to Complex. “The shade used for the spray paint is iconic; this orange is undoubtedly Pornhub Orange, and we sought out to craft a unique new tool for anyone to foster creativity and self expression. I really wanted to elevate this timelessness with the graphic design of the can. It’s quite minimal and, with everything being so flashy these days, I think the design will stand out for its simplicity.”

A Gogy Esparza-directed campaign video (available above via click-through thanks to age restriction silliness) features models Chiara Charles, LAYA, Zoë Kestan, and Andrea Martinez. Joining them are Pornhub ambassadors Asa Akira, Kira Noir, and other well-known names from Pornhub’s Model Program like Janessa Brazil, Toya Tickles, Britney Amber, Autumn Falls, Abigail Mac, and Alexis Tae.

“Both graffiti and pornography invite the viewer to follow the artist on a voyage of self-expression and exploration, in the most non-conventional of ways and without apology,” Anne Greebich of Art Primo said when discussing their inaugural collab. “Because of this, Pornhub was a natural choice for our first-ever crossover launch.”

See product shots of the full collection—including a t-shirt, hoodie, and more—below. And for more info, click here.