BLDG4 SS26 Collection: How to Buy

BLDG4 has dropped its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, and the new arrivals are available to buy on Complex.

The SS26 lineup reads like a tour through the brand's design vocabulary, with each piece named after a structure or place that carries some weight. The Cathedral Woven arrives in Mirage Gray, while the Temple Hoodie comes through in a colorway called Sycamore. On the knit side, the Concert Hall Knit lands in Medium Green, and both the TV Tower Knit come in Antique White and Jet Set.