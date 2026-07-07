BLDG4 SS26 Collection: How to Buy

BLDG4 has dropped its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, and the new arrivals are available to buy on Complex.
The SS26 lineup reads like a tour through the brand's design vocabulary, with each piece named after a structure or place that carries some weight. The Cathedral Woven arrives in Mirage Gray, while the Temple Hoodie comes through in a colorway called Sycamore. On the knit side, the Concert Hall Knit lands in Medium Green, and both the TV Tower Knit come in Antique White and Jet Set.
Denim gets a jorts treatment with the Pantheon Short, while the Palace Shot arrives in Black and Mars Red.
Where to shop BLDG4’s SS26 Collection
If you’re looking to add new pieces to your collection, shop BLDG4 on Complex.