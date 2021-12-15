In celebration of the store’s first Christmas in their new London outpost, BAPE® UK has readied an exclusive capsule that mixes the stalwart’s signature designs and phrases with classic British-style iconography.

The stand out from the line-up is the commemorative “Camo Shark” wide zip hoodie, which takes the brand’s revered camouflage print and transforms it in a colourway that is reminiscent of the Union Jack flag. Continuing the UK theme, the collection also sees the same reinterpreted print applied across a selection of sweatshirts and tracksuit bottoms, and STA™ Low sneaker.

Elsewhere, the offering marks the return of the BAPE STORE® LONDON T-shirt, which has been dressed with London landmark—the statue of Eros—and the phrase APEACIFIC APPAREL WORKS detailed within the Ape Head silhouette.

Finally, BAPE® has linked up with a long-standing collaborative partner MEDICOM TOY’s BE@RBRICK to produce a set of UK edition toys in various sizes, featuring the same design detail found in the collection’s apparel.

Check out the shots below and cop the full collection at the BAPE STORE® London and via the brand’s webstore on December 18.