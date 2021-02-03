Places+Faces have just unveiled their first drop of 2021, with a host of new pieces and colourways set to release alongside imprint staples this Friday.

Showcased in an intimate lookbook shot by P+F founder Ciesay, fan favourites such as the Logo Knitted Sweater and branded Bodysuits get re-upped for laid-back layering options for winter – with the former arriving frosty grey and a clean, mint green – while the brand's trademark Caution Hoodie, continuing the branding seen on the rugs and cushions the brand released last year.

New pieces also features part of the new range, with a P+F Parka Jacket and Bucket Hat making their debuts for 2021. The Parka Jacket is constructed with durable materials in a lightweight, slimline design, while waterproof Bucket Hat arrives just in time for the transitional, rainy months ahead. The drop also includes two T-Shirts, referencing one of Ciesay’s favorite films, The Truman Show, which arrive in black and white.

Places+Faces first drop of 2021 arrived on February 5 at 7 p.m. GMT. Items released with the drop range between £45 to £165 GBP and is available to cop online at Places+Faces.

Take in the collection in full below.