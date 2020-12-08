After recently connecting with premium vodka brand CÎROC, London-based Palace are now set to link up with Arc’teryx for one of the biggest link ups of the year, marking the Canadian outerwear brand’s first ever fashion collaboration.

Having wanted to execute the collab for the last eight years, Palace have now jumped firmly on the hikebeast wagon with the new collection, which has been designed to bridge skate and climb culture. The capsule collab celebrates the irreverent and anarchic nature that has historically existed throughout both communities across a host of pieces that is "done with love and respect and true honesty in the clothes we love and want to wear".

Ranging from GORE-TEX hard shell pieces and insulated jackets, to packs, beanies and T-shirts, th debut collaboration is completely co-branded and engineered allow the transition between trail and urban environments.

The Arc’teryx x Palace collection collection will drop at December 11 at 11:00am GMT via the Palace webstore, as well as in-store. Get a closer look at the collection's lookbook below.