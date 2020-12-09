If you're still struggling to find some Christmas gifts for that special someone this season, here are some great style releases to consider gifting to the streetwear afficianado in your life. Supreme is teaming up with The North Face to release Nuptse jackets covered in faux fur. Meanwhile, Palace is collaborating with Arc'Teryx on a number of expedition-ready outerwear, Better Gift Shop is collabrating with CDG again, Greg Lauren has released a collection of home goods, and Stüssy is set to release its Nike Air Force 1 collaboration along with co-branded apparel.

Check out all the details on how to cop these releases, and others from Shane Gonzales, John Elliott, and Daily Paper, and more in this week's best style releases.