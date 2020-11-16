Ultra-popular British streetwear and skate brand Palace has teamed up with Italian luxury fashion house Moschino to deliver a new collaboration full of styles including puffer jackets, tees, bottoms, and a variety of hoodies and accessories.

Moschino helmsman Jeremy Scott talked about his excitement around the collection and explained some of the inspiration behind it. "I was happy to collaborate with my long-time pals at Palace to create this collection full of peace, love and hugs," he said. Scott's brand has already teamed up with the likes of H&M, Katy Perry, and The Sims game series prior.

As for Palace, this collab looks to be one of the biggest collections out of the U.K. brand in recent years. Along with the wide array of outerwear, shirts, bottoms, knitwear, and accessories, there will also be exclusive Palace Skateboards x Moschino wheels and decks available in the collection as well.

"Moschino is one of our favourite brands of all time: chic, sexy, innovative and properly funny," the brand said in a statement ahead of the drop. "Working with them has been a full-blown dream scenario for us and we are still buzzing on it."

The Palace x Moschino collection will be live on both Palace and Moschino retail sites on Friday, Nov. 20. Check out some of the unique pieces that will be included below.