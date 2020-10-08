Manchester-based footwear label Clints has just unveiled a first look at its debut apparel collection for Autumn/Winter 2020.

The label, run by up-and-coming Moston-based designer Junior Clint, has gone from strength to strength since its first drop at the top end 2020. The first drop, released back in May, comprised of Clints hallmark hiking-inspired shoes, which are built for all-purpose outdoor use while keeping a distinctly fashion-forward aesthetic, as well as a 'Step Correct' tee, robust cargo pants and accessories.

Now, Clints is levelling up into the apparel game with a hard new clothing capsule for October 2020. The collection features a graphic tee, brown and black 'Step Correct' sweater complete with the 'Clint's footprint logo, a Shell Track Set comrpised of a matching shell suit jacket and trackuit bottoms.

The undisputed standout piece is the unreal Global Varsity Jacket jacket – which arrives in a luxe brown suede with cream leather arms, as well as containing a vasrity-style 'C' on the front and embalzoned with a large global Clints logo on the back with the brand's 'Step Correct' slogan underneath.

