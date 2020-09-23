Fall weather appears to be here to stay, which means it's time to really start dressin'. The good news is, if you have been slacking on your pickups the past few months there are plenty of brands releasing great new product this week. The bad news is, there is a lot of decision making afoot to make sure you don't blow a whole paycheck on clothes.

Some of this week's standouts include a collaboration between Stüssy and No Vacancy Inn, Noah linking up with Barbour for some seasonal jackets, a charitable T-shirt release from Palace, and an extensive Fall 2020 range from Kith capped off by official pieces with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Check out a detailed look at the entire list of this week's best style releases featuring brands like Supreme, WTAPS, Reese Cooper, and Très Bien below.