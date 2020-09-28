Shots were reportedly fired during an armed robbery in front of Patron of the New in New York City on Sunday.

According to a report from Tribeca Citizen, the shots occurred at 5:10 p.m. local time on Franklin Street outside the shop, with NYPD officials stating that "four shell casings" were discovered outside. A witness, meanwhile, is quoted as stating that they saw three men "wearing blue jeans and t-shirts" flee on foot. The same report alleges that the men in question made off with $9,000 in cash and an estimated $5,000 in merchandise, though a separate New York Post report makes no mention of this.

Back in August, it was reported that three men had been robbed at gunpoint in front of Patron of the New, an incident which ultimately saw the involved suspects ultimately making off with $9,200 in cash and an estimated $5,000 in personal property.

Reports on the latest alleged incident note that Taylor Swift's Tribeca townhouse is nearby, and—per Tribeca Citizen—Aziz Ansari also owns a floor of a nearby building.

The Patron of the New boutique was featured in a special Complex piece back in 2017, with emphasis placed on its origination as a mother-son duo whose shop became a go-to spot for Travis Scott and other artists.