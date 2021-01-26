As we near the 2021 Royal Rumble, which will take place on January 31 exclusively on the WWE Network and feature a special performance by Bad Bunny, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is ready to look back on how influential the monumental 2018 Women's Royal Rumble was.

Sasha, along with Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Mickie James, recently sat down for a special roundtable discussion about the historic 2018 Women's Royal Rumble, which will air exclusively on the WWE Network on January 27. During the discussion, Sasha and company will talk about the lasting impact of the Women's Royal Rumble, what that match meant for the overall women's division, and much more. You can listen to the full conversation here.

Sasha Banks recently joined us over on the Complex Sports Podcast to talk about the groundbreaking 2018 Women's Royal Rumble, her role on the Mandalorian, her legacy, what she's learned from Snoop Dogg, and much more.

"To be in the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble. To go into rehearsals, and seeing all of these Legends, and then to be pulled aside and to be like ‘you’re going to be the girl that’s going to lead this, you’re going to be the girl that’s goin to have to do all of these things.’ It’s more than just being a good performer and putting on a good show for you guys. It’s making sure I show up for all of these women and women that haven’t been in the ring for how many-plus years and then a lot of brand-new women who haven’t been in a WWE ring," Sasha explained. "It’s a lot of pressure, and being in a crowd in Philly! It’s more than just one thing, it’s more than what you guys really understand, so that’s why I always say ‘if you guys only knew!’"

Sasha also wasn't bashful talking about her own legacy in the WWE and everything she's done for the women's division. "I’ve opened every single door in my lane, and I’ve opened so many doors in the WWE, and I can see that with my work, I can see that when I go to NXT, I can see that every single week on Friday Night Smackdown, she said. "I feel that we have the greatest women’s division of all time right now. All of our women are killing it, and everybody is so relatable. There’s somebody for somebody."

You can listen to Sasha Banks' full interview here and make sure you tune into the roundtable featuring Sasha, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Mickie James on Wednesday, January 27 exclusively on the WWE Network. The 2021 Royal Rumble will air on January 31 on the WWE Network.