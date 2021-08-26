Since Kerby Jean-Raymond took the reins over at Reebok as their VP of Creative Direction, things have changed dramatically at the brand. One of the best highlights amidst the brand’s change of approach is CrateMaster, a narrative short film directed by Jean-Raymond which is currently setting the internet alight.

Filmed in the Brooklyn borough of Brownsville, New York around the corner from Jean-Raymond’s neighbourhood of Flatbush, the short film depicting the story of street basketball in New York has already racked up over a million views due to it’s inspirational story line and nostalgia-inducing appeal.

The short film features local residents who authentically illustrate what it was like growing up hooping in New York, following the life of young ballers in the community competing in a rough-and-ready tournament, called CrateMaster.

With so many of New York’s youth having their access to play limited, CrateMaster helps empower the youth by highlighting the people who are building the game from the ground up. The film celebrates creativity in inner city areas with subtle nods to classic Reebok footwear.

Speaking about CrateMaster, Jean-Raymond said: “For inner city areas like Brooklyn, where this particular story is told, access to play is a big issue-you have so many people with so little resources and even less space. While CrateMaster shines a light on that, it more so defines the power of community and play that motivates these youth to create their own access, to be with one another and to compete.”

Jean-Raymond will continue to develop his work with Reebok more prominently into 2021, with his first influence on a product set to debut in Reebok’s Spring-Summer 2022 Collection, before an entire collection inspired by his creative direction is revealed in Spring-Summer 2023.

Take in ‘Cratemaster’ above’ and for more information on the film and the accompanying product, head to Reebok.