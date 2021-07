New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was reportedly arrested and hospitalized with minor injuries on Wednesday morning after getting into a violent altercation with police.

An officer was also admitted to the hospital, according to TMZ. Sources say cops were called to a home in the L.A. area over a domestic disturbance. The 21-year-old Hayes allegedly got into a fight with the officers trying to enter the home and was tased during the fight.

It’s currently unclear whose home it was.