NFL training camp season is finally upon us. We’re seeing daily clips of actual football being played and it feels wonderful for this offseason to finally be ending. A busy offseason filled with trade drama and major acquisitions has been fun but there’s nothing like actual football to keep us entertained.

2021 will prove to be a critical year for many franchises. This offseason featured an arm’s race as contenders did their best to stack assets and fill roster holes amidst a rare cap crunch. There are few certainties within the NFL right now and the margins are razor thin for contenders to keep their status.

Of course injuries will change the playoff picture at some point in the season. We hope to see as few major injuries as possible but the NFL’s landscape is ever-evolving. One team rises as another sees their opportunities slip away.

We’ve ranked the 10 biggest storylines entering the 2021 NFL season. Whether the attention is on the 2021 rookie class or the top competitors, we have the league covered for what really matters.