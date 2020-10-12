The longest NBA season in history finally ended with the Los Angeles Lakers hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy on Sunday night down in the bubble in Orlando. It's crazy to think, but this NBA season lasted an entire calander year. Obviously, the NBA schedule has now been thrown into chaos due to the pandemic and with the season just now ending, the league will have to quickly get to the offseason, which is always a crazy time in the NBA.

The next thing NBA fans have to look forward to is the draft, now set for November 18. Free agency is the other big tentpole mark for the offseason, but those dates have not been set as of now. While much of this offseason still looks a little bit fuzzy, there promise to be plenty of interesting things that need to play out before real basketball games are played again.

Minnesota, you’re on the clock.