Like everything else, the NFL Pro Bowl is happening differntly this year. Instead of the best players in the NFL heading to the same location for the yearly All-Star game, it will take place virtually with the AFC and NFC squads squaring off on Sunday at 5 pm and playing the game out via Madden 21. The Pro Bowl will air on all of the NFL social channels, as well as the official EA Madden Twitch channel on Sunday. For the AFC team, they'll be led by Deshaun Watson, Snoop Dogg, Derrick Henry, and Keyshawn Johnson. On the NFC side, their team will feature Kyler Murray, Bubba Wallace, Marshawn Lynch, and Jamal Adams. So while virtual, plenty of star power will be on display.

Ahead of the Pro Bowl, Complex Sports had the opportunity to speak with Murray about this year's game and how he's going to prepare to play virtually. While the full interview will be available next week, Kyler did proclaim that he thinks he's the best Madden player in the NFL. "I think I'm the best Madden player in the league," Murray said. That's a bold statement and brings all kinds of pressure for Sunday, but we're sure Kyler is up for the challenge.

Full details on this year's Pro Bowl and how to watch can be found here.