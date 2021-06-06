The Julio Jones trade saga finally came to an end earlier today when the Atlanta Falcons traded their franchise WR to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a few draft picks. We all saw this trade coming and Jones made it pretty clear that he wasn’t going to be back with the Falcons. Now, he gets to team up with Derrick Henry and AJ Brown in Tennessee and form one of the best potential offenses in the NFL. For the Falcons, the financial motivation was clear, as they now get Jones’ money off the books and can focus on the next chapter of the team.

Official compensation update: Falcons will get a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick for Julio Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023. Trade now official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2021

It’s unclear how many other teams were in the Julio Jones sweepstakes, but the Titans made a move when AFC counterparts like the Colts and Ravens didn’t. Will this splash lead the Titans into the AFC contender status next season? That remains to be seen but they’re clearly going for it right now and every Titans fan should be excited about that. Hard to believe, but there’s under 100 days until the 2021 NFL season starts. We’ll see if all of these offseason moves teams made will payoff or blow up in their faces.

With the Julio Jones move now done, we broke down some winners and losers from the trade.