The Dallas Cowboys finally agreed to a long-term contract with quarterback Dak Prescott Monday evening. The four-year, $164 million deal included $66 million at signing and a record $126 million guaranteed. We’re going to break down the winners and losers from the deal.

The deal includes $66 million to sign and $75 million in year one, the most in NFL history. https://t.co/bt7uBY2v7w — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

Prescott’s situation was one being closely monitored by rival teams for multiple reasons. Some were hoping the Cowboys would botch the situation and make Prescott available for trade. Others have fourth-year quarterbacks who were watching his contract terms to base their own extensions off.

We have three winners and three losers from across the league after this groundbreaking deal is now settled.