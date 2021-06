On this week’s episode of The Complex Sports Podcast, Zion, Chopz, and Adam breakdown the current state of the NBA Playoffs, including Zion’s Nets backed up against the wall due to injuries. The guys talk about whether or not Kevin Durant should be forced to pick up the slack and debate which team should be considered the favorite if the Nets lose this series. Later on in the pod, Adam and Chopz talk to golfer Jon Rahm about the upcoming U.S. Open, Bryson vs. Brooks, and much more.