According to jail records on the Fulton County website in Georgia, Atlanta Braves star outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested today on charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, and misdemeanor battery.

Images are beginning to surface that appear to show Ozuna being arrested, as well as the records to prove that he was processed at the County jail.

The Spun also points out that Ozuna has been on the injury list due to a hand injury that might be connected to the assault. Jeff Passan reports that the MLB are expected to open an investigation and that Ozuna might be suspended for violenting the league’s domestic violence policy.

The Atlanta Braves organization released a statement this afternoon saying that they support the MLB’s domestic violence policies and will not to be taking any questions until the investigation is complete.