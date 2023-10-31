Ranking All of James Harden's Hall of Fame Teammates From Worst to Best

Layne Murdoch / NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden is a Los Angeles Clipper. After demanding his third trade in two years, Harden will be suiting for his fourth NBA team since 2021. While Harden will go down as one the greatest scorers the game has ever seen, he's been unable to the reach of pinnacle hoops as an NBA champion despite being on several championship-caliber teams. From his days in OKC to now his days as a Clipper, there may not be a superstar player who has played with more elite talent than James Harden if you factor in his new teammates in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.





Ring culture can lead to toxic debates when evaluating NBA players but you may not be able to invalidate the argument when someone has played with almost 10 NBA Hall of Famers. You have to be realistic with players like Carmelo Anthony who was past his prime when he played with Harden but for the most part, Harden has suited up with top-tier players in their primes.





From stars like Kevin Durant to Joel Embiid, we ranked all of James Harden's Hall of Fame teammates from worst to best. The ranking is based off how they played together and the version of the teammate they played with. For example, Carmelo Anthony wasn't ranked based off his career accolades. He was ranked based off the 10 games he played with Harden in Houston.