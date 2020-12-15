Giannis Antetokounmpo is not leaving the Milwaukee Bucks.

After months of speculation swirling around the NBA star, Giannis opted to re-sign with the Bucks and dash the hopes of fans hopeful that the Greek Freak might one day join their favorite team. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Giannis signed on for a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension, which is te largest deal in NBA history.

In interviews around the decision, Giannis said that he was seeking a championship. He admitted to Greek media that he was willing to be demoted from being the star on his team if it meant going all the way. In a tribute to his adopted home after news of the deal broke, he implied that he thinks a championship is possible with the Bucks.

"This is my home, this is my city," he wrote on Twitter. "I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it."

While Giannis, his accountant, and the city of Milwaukee are ecstatic, that joy wasn't matched by disgruntled fans throughout the league.