One of the most important storylines of every college football season has to do with how the results on the field affect the following spring’s NFL Draft. And a deep quarterback class headlined by a potentially generational talent has led to non-stop speculation about how his game will translate to the next level.

The top quarterback in the 2021 class is, of course, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence. For as talented as Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and the rest of the quarterback class is, Lawrence has a chance to go down in college football history if the Tigers win the national championship again. But is he worth the hype as a can’t-miss talent, or is he going to fall to the wayside of good but not great NFL quarterbacks?

We're diving into his film and numbers from the course of his career to take a look. I've charted every pass he's attempted over the course of his career and categorized them as catchable or not catchable, and compared the numbers to quarterback prospects over the last eight years to see if there's promising results or not. Virtually every quality quarterback currently in the NFL has performed well in this study, whereas almost every bust had indicators of the risk.

So, is Lawrence worth the hype as the top gunslinger for 2021? We're breaking it down for you here.