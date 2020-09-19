Social media has been having its way with Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb after he made insensitive and sexist comments on Saturday questioning why ESPN analyst and former player Maria Taylor has a vote in the All-NBA polling.

"Why does Maria Taylor have a vote? Real question," Gottlieb wrote in a response to a since-deleted tweet. "She is a studio host/sideline reporter in her first year covering the NBA. She works a ton, not just on the league. No reason for her to have a vote."

Taylor then responded to his tweet, saying that her playing experience and coverage of the league makes her more than qualified to deserve a vote.

Gottlieb's comments were likely sparked from Taylor forgetting to vote for Anthony Davis for any of the three All-NBA teams, something that she already owned up to and apologized for earlier today, calling it a "clear mistake."

Nonetheless, many in the sports and NBA community had Taylor's back, coming to support and defend her after Gottlieb's misogynistic comments. Check out what others had to say down below.