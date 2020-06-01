In a video posted on his Instagram on Sunday, Dennis Rodman asked people stop looting. In doing so, he acknowledged people's anger over George Floyd's death (and compared it to the '92 L.A. Riots), but said that the violent protests that have been taking place nightly for almost a week have made an already precarious time in American history (brought on by COVID-19) even more chaotic.

"I think someone needs to come out and say, 'Hey, guys, Why are we looting? Why are we stealing? Why are we creating more issues, more problems?" he said.

"This is a bad, bad situation. But the fact that you're gonna protest, protest in the right way. You don't have to go and burn down things, steal things, burn things, and stuff like that," Rodman added.

At that point he stressed that the world is facing enough problems at the moment, and that continuing civil unrest is just exacerbating the situation.

"We have enough issues with this COVID virus right now," he continued. "For this right here to happen, right now, it just adds to it (...) Why are we doing this, why are we hurting each other again? Why not try to help each other? Hold each other's hands [and] try to solve the problem.

Rodman went on to say that he hopes the younger generation will help older generations, and not contribute to making the problem worse.

"Please, please understand, we have to live together. We are human beings, we're not fucking animals. We are human beings, thank you guys for listening," is how he concluded his message.

Check it out below: