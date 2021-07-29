Trends may come and go, but some things never go out of style. Enter Puma’s Suede Classic Sneakers. The silhouette originally debuted in 1968 and over 50 years later the shoes continue to be a staple in closets everywhere.

To meet demand, the brand recently dropped new Suede colorways, including a frosty green hue with white stripes, an all-black design, and several other classic shades that are sure to stay relevant in the years to come. What, you ask, has made Suedes stand out for so long?

The answer is all in the materials. If you take good care of it, suede is durable and long lasting. As an added bonus, the thick soles ensure the footwear won’t fall apart.

Beyond being well-designed, Puma Suedes are a versatile sneaker that can easily be dressed up or down. For these reasons and more, the shoes have successfully stayed relevant after all these years. To prove it, Puma recently tapped a crew of tastemakers to model the new Suede colorways in a video and photoshoot while explaining what they love about the shoe.