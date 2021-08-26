Europe’s original sneaker marketplace KLEKT has just announced USED; the brand’s new venture that is set to revolutionise the pre-owned sneaker market.

Having blown up in the deadstock space over the last few years, KLEKT is now looking to make the sneaker industry more circular and sustainable with the buy and sell market of pre-owned creps that deserve a fresh start.

Since launching in 2013, KLEKT has taken to the streetwear scene by storm by bringing buyers and sellers of highly limited sneakers and streetwear together. After becoming a household name in the European resale market with its expertise and attention to detail when authenticating products, KLEKT will now allow users shop new and secondhand sneakers – just like they did back when they launched eight years ago.

KLEKT will be applying the same authentication process to USED sneakers, with a team of professional authenticators ensuring that every pre-owned sneaker bought and sold on the platform is 100% legit. Buyers will also have the unique chance to have their sneakers cleaned by the global leader in sneaker care, Crep Protect.

In addition, Crep Protect will provide a set of Crep Protect Pills – the brand’s ultimate shoe freshener – to users deciding to cop items from USED, so sneakers are ready to be worn straight out the box.

Sally Scott, CEO of KLEKT, explained the move: “Deadstock sneakers account for almost everything that we sell here on KLEKT. However, there is a huge opportunity to give sneakers a second chance once they have been worn. Our customers have expressed their desire for us to re-introduce pre-owned shoes and it’s something that we as a business firmly believe in. More importantly, the process for buying and selling USED sneakers is the same as if it were deadstock, ensuring that customers can receive the same great service from start to finish.”

Riz Ahmed, Co-Founder and Director of Crep Protect, said: “Protecting and prolonging the life of any shoe is at the heart of everything we do at Crep Protect. By partnering with KLEKT, we are ensuring that all USED sneakers are given a fresh start using our industry leading products and cleaning techniques. We are proud of our collaboration with KLEKT and look forward to delivering an exceptional experience to all of our customers.”

KLEKT is continuing to level up the sneaker game by opening the resale market in this capacity while ensuring their customers are protected from fakes.

To learn more about KLEKT USED, please visit www.klekt.com