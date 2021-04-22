West London rap star and entrepreneur Fredo has just announced a ground-breaking “multi-million pound” investment into Kick Game, the London-based sneaker specialist retailer.

Fresh from releasing his critically-acclaimed album, Money Can’t Buy Happiness, earlier this year, Fredo—a well-known sneakerhead—has flexed his business acumen by moving into the industry with Kick Game, who have been selling luxury footwear and apparel since 2013.

Fredo will host a series of events and launch announcements at their stores and online over the course of the next two years, while working on the partnership. Kick Game’s business boomed during the pandemic, experiencing a boost in online sales which grew to over 600% over the lockdown months, with the average sneaker purchase of around £350.

Kick Game now have two retail stores in London—Covent Garden and The Burlington Arcade—with a third opening in Birmingham’s Bullring Shopping Centre in the coming weeks.

“Kick Game’s revenue over the last 12 months has grown from £2million to £15million,” says Robert Franks, co-founder of Kick Game, “placing us as potentially one of the fastest-growing companies in our sector. This investment is ground-breaking for a business of our kind; the fanbase overlaps and it made complete sense to partner with Fredo.”

Fredo agrees, saying: “Rob and I share a huge passion for sneakers. In the same way I put my fans first, Rob puts his customers first. For me, this was an easy investment because Rob and I quickly became friends and with the huge growth in the sneaker industry, the investment made a lot of sense with the potential for huge returns.”

Head to Kick Game’s website for more information on the latest streetwear and sneaker drops.