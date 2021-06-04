PRICE: $60

If you’ve been keeping a low profile and not visiting friends this year, you’re not alone. But with things improving around the US, now is the right time for vaccinated people to start socializing again. So why not head out this weekend for some day drinks with the squad? Unlike going out at night, day drinking is a casual affair requiring a stylish, casual shoe. This Vans Atwood is just that. It comes in a classic silhouette bearing a bright pop of colorful tie-dye on its canvas quarter, a key warm weather detail for summer. Tie some on and get to sippin’.

Photography by Steve Eloiseau, Styling by Bukunmi Grace, Modeling by Jamad Mays, and Production by James Bender.