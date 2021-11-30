After setting up shop on a garbage patch in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Converse is back at it with the Renew Labs project and, this time, it’s a little closer to home. Renew Labs Fitzroy will bring the eco-conscious Converse project to Melbourne’s inner-north, setting up shop on Smith St.

Converse says Renew Labs Fitzroy will be “a retail experience that showcases creativity, co-creation, inclusive ideation and the continuance of a waste-less future for the world,” but you might also be happy to know Renew Labs will offer a chance to cop limited Chuck Taylors.

Converse has worked alongside local Melbourne creatives including Callum Preston, Joshua Space, Tamara Leacock, Precious Plastics and TreadLightly to set up shop on Smith St. In keeping with Renew Labs’ sustainability-first mantra, Joshua Space, Callum Preston and Precious Plastics developed in-store features from used plastics, while TreadLightly will accept sneakers donated at Renew Labs to create new products.

Renew Labs Fitzroy will be stocking the full Converse Renew range, alongside limited-edition customised Chuck 70s and apparel featuring Tamara Leacock’s custom indigo dye treatment.

Renew Labs Fitzroy is open now. Visit 397 Smith St, from 10am-530pm daily.