In 1991, Michael Jordan unveiled the Air Jordan 6 at the annual NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte. Taking place in his home state of North Carolina, the midseason classic set the stage for Jordan to take over the league, winning his first championship months later in those same sneakers.

Since making its debut 30 years ago, the Air Jordan 6 has crossed over as a pop culture staple, receiving retro makeovers from the likes of Travis Scott and Aleali May, among others. Whether celebrating sport or style, the Air Jordan 6 Retro relishes in its ability to take on a variety of color stories both classic and contemporary.

The latest addition to the Tinker Hatfield design’s revival is the Air Jordan 6 Retro “Bordeaux.” Inspired by the shoe’s launch, we’ve picked out the best Air Jordan 6 Retro releases available right now on GOAT.