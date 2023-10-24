Austin Reaves' Signature Shoe Is Dropping in Lakers Colors

All things considered, Austin Reaves has carved out an impressive NBA career thus far, despite going undrafted in 2021. Fresh off of a huge run in this year's playoffs that could potentially land him a $50 million to $80 million contract, Reaves is also releasing his first signature shoe soon.

Reaves shared a clip on Instagram of the interview he did in April with NBA insider Shams Charania about what it feels like to get his own signature basketball shoe with Chinese sportswear brand Rigorer.

Shown here is Reaves' Rigorer AR-1 signature shoe, which is scheduled to hit retailers this summer. This iteration of the shoe dons a Los Angeles Lakers-inspired color scheme, with a black-based upper that's contrasted by purple and gold hits throughout. Rigorer logos appear on the sides, with Reaves' name stamped on the tongue.

"I'm honestly blessed. If you had told me I would have had a signature shoe at 18, I would have looked at you and called you a liar. There are only about 20-something people in the NBA that have a signature shoe," Reaves said. "I'm blessed to play basketball for a living and I have to pinch myself sometimes to really understand what's going on."

Readers will be able to cop this Rigorer AR1 sneaker at Rigorer.com starting this summer.

UPDATE (07/24): We're only a few weeks removed from the unveiling of Reaves' Rigorer AR1 signature shoe and now, we're learning more about its inaugural release.

The sneaker will make its retail debut in the "Ice Cream" colorway pictured here at Kickscrew.com on Aug. 11 at 12 p.m. ET. The style is limited to 2,000 pairs and will retail for $100.

UPDATE (10/24): After making its debut in the limited "Ice Cream" colorway in July, Reaves has confirmed that his Rigorer AR1 signature shoe is dropping in a Lakers-esque "Showtime" colorway on Saturday, Oct. 28. The style will be available exclusively at Kickscrew.com for $100.