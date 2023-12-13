'White Cement Reimagined' Air Jordan 3s Are Selling for $85 at Ross

Seemingly out of nowhere, it appears that one of this year's best Air Jordan releases has made its way to the shelves of Ross stores.

This week, multiple Twitter users went on the social media platform to share their findings of the "White Cement Reimagined" Air Jordan 3 at various Ross locations. The sneaker was released on March 11 for $210, but the pairs being sold at Ross are selling for a hugely discounted price tag of $84.99.

Twitter user @Break111710 was told that only a limited number of pairs were available, including in sizes 11, 12, and 17. One downside when it comes to buying sneakers from a discount store like Ross is that the sneaker doesn't come with a box, but the "Nike Air" hangtag remains intact.

While many readers may be a bit skeptical about how the "White Cement Reimagined" Air Jordan 3 ended up on Ross shelves, coveted pairs winding up at discount stores is actually a fairly common occurrence.

As for fans who are hoping to grab a pair of the "White Cement Reimagined" Air Jordan 3s at a discount, be sure to check your local Ross stores now.